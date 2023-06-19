Assam: Over 5 Kg Cannabis Seized, 1 Held In Gogamukh

A huge stash of cannabis was seized from Assam’s Gogamukh and one person was detained in connection with the bust, reports emerged on Monday.
According to the reports, officials carried out an operation in their crackdown against smuggling of contraband substances and seized the cannabis stash from Tingiri village in Gogamukh subdivision of Dhemaji district of Assam.
Officials informed that the seized cannabis weighed at around 5.2 kilograms. They estimated the seizure to be worth somewhere between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
Meanwhile, along with the cannabis, officials detained one person. He was identified by the officials as Firoze Pegu and was detained on charges of smuggling.
Moreover, officials also seized a motorcycle from his possession. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.
It may be noted that earlier this month, in a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 5 kilograms of contraband drugs from a train in Assam’s Nagaon district.
Two persons were also arrested in the operation that was carried out at Lumding railway station.
T Boro, an official of GRP Lumding said that during the joint operation, they recovered nine packets of ganja weighing about 5 kilograms from the Kanchanjunga train.
"We have recovered the ganja in possession from two women. The train was coming from Agartala. We have apprehended two women who are hailing from Bihar," Boro said.
A case was registered in regards to the case and further investigation were initiated.