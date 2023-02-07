Assam: Cannabis Worth Crores Seized From House In Dhemaji

A huge hidden stash of cannabis was seized as Dhemaji Police in Assam carried out an operation at a residence on Tuesday, officials informed.
As per reports, Dhemaji Police carried out an anti-narcotic operation based on specific information of a huge stash of cannabis stored at a residence. During the raid police also arrested the owner of the house.
A total of 155 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation, police said. The raid was carried out at the residence of Tipul Dutta at number 2 Bharali Chuk in Dhemaji.
Officials informed that they estimate the total seizure to be worth in crores. According to the police, the cannabis had been stashed inside a chamber dug in the ground.
Further legal proceedings against the culprit, Tipul Dutta, has been initiated by the police in the matter.
Earlier on January 25, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station in yet another major haul.
Sources informed the troops seized around 40 kilograms cannabis from Vivek Express train that had arrived from Dimapur that morning. Police said that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the cannabis, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended in the train.
“Efforts are on to trace the accused person involved in smuggling the cannabis consignment,” a police official said. The estimated cost of the seized cannabis is said to be 20 lakhs.
According to information, the cannabis was smuggled from Dimapur and was being transported to Kanyakumari before being intercepted at Guwahati.
It may be noted that earlier last month, the GRP seized cannabis weighing 109 kilograms from a Howrah-bound Kamrup Express train that was stationed at Guwahati Railway Station.
The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is said to be around Rs 54 lakhs. The cannabis was recovered from an unattended big rucksack that was stored beneath a seat in the train.
Prior to that, the GRP also foiled a drug smuggling bid by seizing a massive consignment of opium worth around 10 lakhs from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train in Guwahati.