Assam: Cannabis Worth Crores Seized From House In Dhemaji

A huge hidden stash of cannabis was seized as Dhemaji Police in Assam carried out an operation at a residence on Tuesday, officials informed.

As per reports, Dhemaji Police carried out an anti-narcotic operation based on specific information of a huge stash of cannabis stored at a residence. During the raid police also arrested the owner of the house.

A total of 155 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation, police said. The raid was carried out at the residence of Tipul Dutta at number 2 Bharali Chuk in Dhemaji.

Officials informed that they estimate the total seizure to be worth in crores. According to the police, the cannabis had been stashed inside a chamber dug in the ground.

Further legal proceedings against the culprit, Tipul Dutta, has been initiated by the police in the matter.

Earlier on January 25, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station in yet another major haul.

Sources informed the troops seized around 40 kilograms cannabis from Vivek Express train that had arrived from Dimapur that morning. Police said that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the cannabis, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended in the train.