Four Held With 60Kg Ganja In Assam's Dhubri

In yet another major haul, Assam police on Friday seized a massive consignment of ganja at Golakganj under Dhubri district.

Sources said that the police seized around 60 kilograms of ganja from two Santro vehicles that was intercepted as part of routine check.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be in lakhs.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. They have been identified as Mahidul Islam, Wasib Hussain, Rubul Mishra and Rokib Hussain.

The ganja was recovered from a hidden compartment inside the two vehicles, police informed.

Earlier yesterday, Guwahati police arrested one person and seized 320 kilograms of cannabis from a truck.

The arrested person has been identified as Thongiya Mog of Tripura.

According to the reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta busted the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam's Dispur on Thursday night.

"A huge haul of 320 kg of cannabis was made from the secret chambers in the truck," Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.