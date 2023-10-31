Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Oldest Daily Market in Dhemaji

In a distressing incident, a massive fire engulfed properties worth lakhs at one of the oldest daily market in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Tuesday.
According to initial information, the fire broke out ot the top floor of a building located at the oldest No. 2 Daily Bazar. Upon noticing the flames coming out of the top floor, the shopkeepers immediately informed the fire department.
After receiving information about the fire, one fire tender reached the spot, however, could not douse the flames as it ran out of water within 15 minutes. Later, after half an hour two more fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the fire.
Meanwhile, the local traders said that the delay of fire tenders to reach the spot on time is concerning and raises questions of insufficiency and incapability.
Urging the district administration, a local said, “The administration should work on the availability of fire tenders as one cannot determine when and where fire would break out so they need to be active 24/7.”
It is suspected that the cause of the fire is short circuit, however, it is yet to be determined.