Assam: Intl Cattle Smuggling Bid Busted, 9 Held

As many as nine cattle smugglers were detained in an operation carried out by the police in Assam’s Dhemaji on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out against cattle trafficking in the region when nine smugglers were detained by officials at Sissiborgaon in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

According to officials, those detained were trying to smuggle cattle outside of the country. Following their detention, it came to the fore that all of them were residents of Assam’s Sivasagar.

Meanwhile, officials seized Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand from the cattle smugglers. Further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Officials also informed that they suspect a larger nexus at play and will carry out investigations to uncover the truth.

Earlier on March 27, Assam police foiled a cattle smuggling bid in the Nagaon district and rescued as many as 21 cattle heads from a truck.

Two persons, identified as Jiyabur Rahman and Mukhtar Hussain, were arrested in connection to the case.

As per information, the duo was smuggling the cattle heads from Golaghat to Nagaon when their truck was intercepted by police at Kaliabor. A case under relevant sections was registered against the duo.

In another incedent, as many as 56 cattle heads were rescued in two separate operations in Assam. In the first incident, the Goalpara police carried out an operation in Rangjuli in which they rescued 43 cattle heads from smugglers.

The rescued cattle heads were bought from Goalpara and Barpeta.

The smugglers were en route to Meghalaya when they were intercepted in Ranjuli’s Dighalibari village area. They however managed to escape.

In a separate incident, a truck carrying at least 13 cattle heads was seized in Jorabat during an operation.

The truck was en route to Meghalaya from Tinsukia when it was intercepted in Jorabat. Moreover, the police apprehended the truck driver, identified as Abul Ali, in connection to the seizure.