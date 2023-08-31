Assam: Mentally-Challenged Man Beaten To Death In Dhemaji

In a shocking incident, a person with intellectual disability was killed after being attacked by a mob in Assam on Thursday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Paschim Subashi Gaon under Lakhipathar Panchayat in the Dhemaji district of Assam.
According to information received, the victim was involved in a war of words over a minor issue with a group which soon turned violent.
The deceased was identified as one Khagen Gogoi. He died after being attacked by the enraged mob.
Meanwhile, accusations have also been leveled against the emergency respondents. According to reports, the 108 ambulance service that arrived at the scene took the victim to a police station instead of first taking him to a hospital for treatment.
Following the death of the intellectually challenged person, his family members arrived at the police station and were involved in a scuffle with the ambulance service workers.
The family members have demanded a proper investigation into the matter and also asked for the accused to be punished.