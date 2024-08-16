Assam: One Dead, Multiple Sick After Consuming Contaminated 'Prasad'

A woman lost her life and several others fell ill after consuming contaminated 'prasad' at a local temple at Jonai under Assam’s Dhemaji district.
The incident took place at the Simen Chapro Bathou temple during a prayer meet on August 13. Attendees, including men, women, and children from nearby villages such as Nowkata No. 1, Raun Shantipur, Deka Santipur, and Jarmanbari, partook in the 'prasad' offered by the temple.
Shortly after consuming the 'prasad,' many of them began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning and were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Due to the severity of their conditions, they were later referred to a hospital in Silapathar, and the most critical cases were transferred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital.
Unfortunately, despite the medical efforts, a woman named Sharmila Swargiary tragically passed away during treatment on August 14 (Wednesday).
The other affected individuals remain hospitalized and are receiving medical care.