Assam: Tragic Road Mishap Claims 3 Lives in Dhemaji, 6 Injured

At least three persons including a minor have been killed in a tragic road accident in Dhemaji district of Assam.

Meanwhile, six others have been injured in the road mishap and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred at the Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji on Thursday.

As per reports, a four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle.

A police officer of Dhemaji district said, "One person died on the spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital."