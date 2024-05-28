Married Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam’s Digboi

Tragedy struck in Digboi, Tinsukia district of Assam, as a married woman, identified as Ruksana Begum, was discovered deceased under mysterious circumstances last evening. Reports indicate that Ruksana was found hanging inside her husband's residence.
In a disturbing twist, Ruksana's maternal family members have leveled serious allegations against her husband, Nek Ali, and his family, accusing them of orchestrating her murder over alleged dowry demands. The discovery of multiple injury marks on Ruksana's body, including her neck, has intensified suspicions surrounding the incident.
According to sources, Ruksana had been subjected to persistent dowry demands by her husband over an extended period. The revelation sparked outrage, leading to a chaotic scene at the Digboi police station, where Ruksana's family members staged a protest, demanding swift and decisive action against the accused.
Initially, Nek Ali was not taken into custody by the police. However, following mounting pressure, he was later apprehended and brought to the police station, temporarily diffusing the tense situation.
While the cause of Ruksana's death is yet to be officially confirmed as murder, doubts have been cast on the husband's family, particularly due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the handling of the body. Allegations have also surfaced regarding alleged police coercion to withdraw the case by the deceased's family members.