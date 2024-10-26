Assam: Woman, Two Others Arrested for Murdering Ex-Husband

A woman along with two other individuals were arrested for allegedly murdering her former husband at Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district.
The arrested woman has been identified as Banita Tao, and two other persons – Amar Tao and Ashok Tao.
The victim, Bhuban Konwar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects tried to stage the murder as a suicide in an attempt to mislead the police.
The family of the victim has accused Banita, the ex-wife of Bhuban, of being the mastermind behind the murder. They have expressed their grief and anger, demanding strict action against the accused persons.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.