Assam: Dacoit Injured in Police Firing in Silapathar

A dacoit among three was injured in a police firing that took place in Silapathar under Assam’s Dhemaji district on the wee hours of Thursday.
Dhemaji district is reportedly turning into a place where several thievery incidents have been occurring for the past few days.
Acting on a tip, a team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Silapathar police Station led an operation to nab the dacoits who were headed to Milanpur area, sources informed.
After being aware that the police were following them, the dacoits aimed at them and starting shooting, and later in defense, the police had to resort to shooting at them during which one dacoit sustained injuries.
Taking advantage of the dark, the two other dacoits escaped from the place to avoid police custody while the injured was referred to Dibrugarh for advanced medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have seized two machetes, 15 pairs of jeans, Rs. 13,000 in cash, six track pants and a white Alto vehicle.