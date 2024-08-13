Dhemaji Constable Arrested in Gas Cylinder Smuggling Scandal

An Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) constable was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in a gas cylinder smuggling operation.
The arrested constable identified as Diganta Tamuli, who is currently stationed in Assam’s Jonai was detained from his residence in Nagakhelia, Dhemaji.
Following a raid conducted by Dhemaji police, a total of 86 cylinders were seized from Tamuli’s home.
Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that Tamuli, in collusion with a local gas agency, was involved in selling cooking gas cylinders at inflated prices.
As a result of the arrest, the constable has been suspended from his duties, and an investigation is underway.