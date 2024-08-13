Dhemaji

Dhemaji Constable Arrested in Gas Cylinder Smuggling Scandal

Following a raid conducted by Dhemaji police, a total of 86 cylinders were seized from Tamuli's home.
An Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) constable was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in a gas cylinder smuggling operation.

The arrested constable identified as Diganta Tamuli, who is currently stationed in Assam’s Jonai was detained from his residence in Nagakhelia, Dhemaji.

Following a raid conducted by Dhemaji police, a total of 86 cylinders were seized from Tamuli’s home.

Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that Tamuli, in collusion with a local gas agency, was involved in selling cooking gas cylinders at inflated prices.

As a result of the arrest, the constable has been suspended from his duties, and an investigation is underway.

