Luxury Vehicle Carrying Smuggled Cattle Set Ablaze in Assam’s Lahowal

In a dramatic incident at Hatkhola Dihingia village in Lahowal, Dibrugarh district, local residents took matters into their own hands when they intercepted a luxury vehicle allegedly carrying smuggled cattle late at night.
The incident unfolded when cattle smugglers attempted to evade locals after being confronted, leaving behind their vehicle and the cattle.
According to reports, the smugglers, transporting two cows in a Tata vehicle without a number plate, tried to escape when approached by villagers. Despite the smugglers fleeing the scene, the locals pursued and apprehended the vehicle. Subsequently, the cattle were rescued from the vehicle and the vehicle itself was set on fire by the villagers.
Upon arrival, Lahowal police managed to control the blaze, but the luxury vehicle sustained significant damage. The police later transported the vehicle and cattle to the Lahowal police station for further investigation.
The incident underscores tensions in the area regarding illegal cattle transportation, prompting swift action by local residents and subsequent police intervention to manage the situation.