Dhemaji Fire: Ranoj Pegu Directs District Admin To Take Stock of Damage

Moments after a fire incident was reported in one of the oldest daily market in Dhemaji district, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed that he had directed the district administration to take stock of the damage caused.
According to the post he shared on his X handle, Pegu, while returning from a program in Ghunasuti, witnessed a huge fire breaking out near Dhemaji Town Market and took stock of the incident.
Pegu said, “Necessary measures were taken to prevent the fire that broke out in front of the district commissioner’s office from spreading to other places and immediate efforts were made through several vehicles of the fire brigade.”
He further informed that the district administration has been directed to take stock of the damage.
Earlier today, a massive fire engulfed properties worth lakhs at one of the oldest daily market located in front of the office of the District Commissioner in Dhemaji.
The fire broke out on the top floor of a building located at the oldest No. 2 Daily Bazar. Upon noticing the flames coming out of the top floor, the shopkeepers immediately informed the fire department.
After receiving information about the fire, one fire tender reached the spot, however, could not douse the flames as it ran out of water within 15 minutes. Later, after half an hour two more fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the fire.