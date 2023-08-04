Assam
North Lakhimpur College Asst Prof Granted Bail in Sexual Assault Case
Accused Dr. Hemanta Sarmah, assistant professor of the Assamese department of the college was allegedly drunk while teaching.
Assistant Professor of Assam’s North Lakhimpur College, Dr. Hemanta Sarmah was granted bail by the court on Friday after 13 days. He was arrested last month on charges of physically and mentally harassing female students in his department.
Accused Dr. Hemanta Sarmah, assistant professor of the Assamese department of the college was allegedly drunk while teaching and also sexually assaulted many girl students inside the classroom.
Dr. Hemanta Sarmah was arrested after the principal of the college lodged a case at the Lakhimpur Police Station on the basis of the allegations levelled by the students.