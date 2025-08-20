Four Years On, Dhemaji Court Convicts Nandita Saikia’s Killer

The court of the District and Sessions Judge, Dhemajihas found Rintu Sharma guilty in the brutal murder of Nandita Saikia, a student of Moridhal College.

After examining the evidence and hearing 141 witnesses, Judge Kalyanjit Saikia of the District and Sessions Court convicted Rintu Sharma under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The verdict came a day before the fourth anniversary of Nandita Saikia’s attack. The court will pronounce Rintu Sharma’s sentence tomorrow.

According to reports, on that day, Rintu Sharma, a Class IV employee at Moridhal College, attacked Nandita in broad daylight with a sharp weapon near the Assam State Transport Corporation bus stand in Dhemaji. Nandita sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them on 25 August 2021 at Brahmaputra Nursing Home in Dibrugarh.

This conviction marks a significant step toward justice for Nandita Saikia and her family after four years.

