Gun Shots Heard In The Night Sky As Trader Fires Blank In Dhemaji

Local police retrieved an empty 0.32 mm bullet cartridge following an incident of shooting reported from Dhemaji in Assam on Thursday.
The incident took place as the owner of a business establishment in a market area fired a blank in the air.
The reason behind the sudden outburst was not immediately known, however, the police are working to establish that.
It has come to the fore that the incident took place near an establishment called Pallabi Battery and Tyre Agency.
The person accused of firing the blank was identified as one Raju Tamuli. The police are yet to apprehend him.
Further details are awaited.