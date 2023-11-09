BSF Jawan Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Rangers in J&K

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers deployed along the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, reports said.
According to sources, firing began at the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by the Pakistani troops. The BSF gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation.
In the firing, a BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries, reports said. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment. From there, the jawan was shifted to a military hospital after receiving first aid. However, the BSF in a statement announced that the jawan succumbed to his injuries.
"One BSF personnel succumbed to injuries received in the unprovoked firing", read the BSF statement.
Earlier today, a terrorist affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed at the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said. According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.
The Kashmir Zone Police took to X and wrote, “One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on.”