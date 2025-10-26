Jonai’s Crumbling Road Brings Villagers’ Daily Life to a Halt

A severely damaged road in Jonai has turned into a major hazard for local residents, prompting urgent demands for its reconstruction. The only road connecting Chilai Gaon in the outskirts of Jonai to the Poba forest area—a stretch of about three miles—has remained in a dilapidated state for nearly a year, leaving locals and commuters exasperated.

Earlier this year, in February, preliminary repair work had begun on the road ahead of the second edition of the Poba Festival near the forest area. However, the work was abruptly halted for unknown reasons and has yet to resume, worsening the plight of those who rely on the route daily.

As a result, residents of more than ten nearby villages, including Chilai, Nahar, Rigbi, Malbhug, and Sonowal Kathani, are facing severe difficulties in accessing healthcare, marketplaces, and educational institutions. Students pursuing higher education are particularly affected, as commuting along the damaged road has become increasingly challenging. The situation has also disrupted tourism, with visitors from within Assam and beyond forced to navigate the treacherous stretch under strenuous conditions.

Local residents, along with students from nearby schools, have urged authorities to expedite the road’s reconstruction to restore safe and smooth connectivity.