Kobu Chapori in Assam's Jonai Revives as Wildlife Habitat After Eviction

The once heavily encroached Kobu Chapori in Assam's Jonai subdivision has witnessed a remarkable ecological revival after the Assam government cleared illegal settlements in 2023. Spread across approximately 500 hectares, the proposed forest area is now emerging as a thriving habitat for rare wildlife, including wild horses, elephants, monkeys, and migratory birds.

Once regarded as the second-largest riverine island after Majuli, Kobu Chapori had long been occupied by thousands of illegal settlers. However, a major eviction drive carried out two years ago saw the land reclaimed by the state and brought back under the control of the Assam Forest Department.

Today, the reclaimed expanse of Kobu Chapori has come alive with biodiversity. Herds of endangered wild horses—seldom seen in Assam—now roam freely across the open grasslands. Troops of monkeys swing playfully from the branches of verdant trees, while a variety of migratory birds can be seen gracing the region's water bodies.

Forest officials and local environmentalists have noted that the area, once degraded by human settlement, is fast turning into a natural refuge for multiple species. The transformation of Kobu Chapori from a densely populated encroached area into a flourishing green space highlights the resilience of natural ecosystems when given a chance to regenerate.

Despite this positive turnaround, conservationists stress the need for continued protection and sustainable management. Experts have urged the Assam government to establish a permanent forest camp in Kobu Chapori to prevent future encroachments and safeguard the area as a wildlife sanctuary.

With sustained official support and vigilant conservation, Kobu Chapori could soon become one of North Assam's most important wildlife habitats—an ecological treasure born from restoration.

