"Sarupathar is only the beginning....": CM Sarma Announces From Eviction Site

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Uriamghat in the Sarupathar area of Golaghat district, where an eviction drive is underway to clear encroached government and forest land.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “In Sarupathar, only a small section of people began living here illegally. It's not that they were landless; we have policies under which landless individuals are allotted 2 to 3 bighas of land. But here, some families have occupied as much as 200 to 300 bighas.”

He noted that approximately 70% of the families who had settled in the area have already vacated the land voluntarily. “I believe the remaining families will leave within the next two to three days. Once that is done, the district administration and forest department will be able to initiate development works such as planting valuable trees for economic and ecological benefit, in compliance with all regulations.”

The Chief Minister further revealed that Sarupathar is only the beginning of a broader plan to reclaim encroached land. “Once the Sarupathar eviction is complete, other operations will be carried out in other parts of Golaghat district. We have a long list of areas where such actions are planned. However, every step will be taken after obtaining all necessary permissions from the court, the police, and the relevant departments. The entire process will be conducted in a legal and well-planned manner.”

He added that two to three more eviction drives are in the pipeline. “After securing green signals from the court, police, and forest department, we will proceed. This is how we aim to free forest land, religious institutions like namghars and satras, from illegal occupation.”

