Dhemaji Youth Goes Missing While On Pilgrimage To Parshuram Kund

A youth from Assam's Dhemaji, part of a pilgrimage group to Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, went missing, reports on Tuesday claimed.
According to the information received, the youth, identified as Dipankar Dutta, aged 27 years and a resident of Dhemaji's Matikhola, fell into the Lohit River and has since been missing.
As many as 45 people were part of the group that had gone on the pilgrimage to Parshuram Kund. The group had set out on Sunday to reach the pilgrimage site situated 21 kilometers north of Tezu in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The family members of Dipankar are tensed regarding the whereabouts of their child. The other members of the pilgrimage group, residents of the same village, had to return without him on Monday night.
Meanwhile, a missing persons report was filed at a police station near Parshuram Kund. As per reports, based on the complaint, a search operation was launched at 11 am today.
After receiving information of the incident, the family members also set out for Parshuram Kund at around 2 am in the wee hours.
Further details are expected.