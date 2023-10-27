One Died, Several Injured in Landslide Incident at Subansiri Lower Project Site in Dhemaji

In an update to the major landslide incident at the Assam’s Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district, it is reported that one labour has died while several others sustained injuries.
The identity of the deceased labour has not been ascertained, however, it is learnt that the labour hailed from Arunachal Pradesh.
The other injured labourers were being rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) for better medication.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the authorities of the NHPC said that out of five numbers 9.5m diameter diversion tunnels, the only diversion tunnel number one in use, has been blocked due to a landslide at about 11:30 am today.
“The other four numbers of diversion tunnels had already been blocked earlier. As a result, the river flow to the downstream is highly reduced. The dam spillway bay level is 145m msl. The present river flow of 997cum/sec is being stored in the reservoir and water level of the reservoir is increasing. At 1 pm, the water level reached 139m. It is expected the water level to reach 145m by the evening and the river will again flow through the spillway to the downstream normally,” the statement reads.