Dhemaji
Police Find Young Girl Hanging From Hotel Fan in Dhemaji, Suspect Suicide
Tragic Suicide of Young Woman in Assam Hotel Sparks Investigation.
A young girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hotel in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Wednesday.
Police said that they suspect it is a suicide case.
According to reports, the hotel staff informed police that the woman was not opening her room’s door despite several knocks, after which a police team reached and opened the door.
The girl used her dupatta to hang from the ceiling fan, reports emerged.
The deceased has been identified as Pallabi Saikia of Titabar in Jorhat district.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy.