Police Assault on AASU Leader in Jonai Sparks Outrage, DGP Orders Probe

Tensions flared at the Jonai Police Station in Assam's Dhemaji district on Saturday following serious allegations against a senior police officer for allegedly assaulting a student leader.

Advertisment

According to eyewitnesses and student organizations, the incident occurred late Friday night when Surya Kanta Morang, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jonai, allegedly assaulted Chandra Kanta Baruah, the advisor of the Jonai Regional Unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), without any justification.

Sources said that Baruah, along with a friend, was attending a devotional program at the Hanuman Mandir in Jonai when the police officer stopped his vehicle and allegedly began verbally abusing them, terming them as 'thieves'. The officer reportedly dragged Baruah from outside the temple premises to an undisclosed location where he was severely beaten with a baton, sources said.

Despite repeated pleas from Baruah, the officer allegedly continued the assault, causing serious injuries to various parts of his body, including his neck. He was later brought to the police station in an unconscious state.

Following the incident, AASU workers gathered at the Jonai Police Station through the night, raising slogans and staging a vociferous protest demanding action against the police official. The situation inside the police premises became highly volatile.

The president of the Dhemaji district unit of AASU, Sanjib Das, condemned the incident and demanded immediate and appropriate disciplinary action against SDPO Surya Kanta Morang. He also called for a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Chandra Kanta was shifted to Dibrugarh today morning for advanced medical treatment.

As news of the assault spread, Jonai town witnessed a spontaneous shutdown, with shops and marketplaces remaining closed as a mark of protest. The atmosphere remains tense in the region, with large-scale condemnation from civil society and other organizations.

The incident has also drawn sharp reactions from other student and youth bodies. Residents and various organizations have joined in demanding swift disciplinary action against the police officer involved in the assault.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident. Inspector General (Operations) Jitmol Doley, IPS, has been assigned to lead the investigation into the matter.