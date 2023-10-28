"There is Nothing to Panic by Downstream People": NHPC after Subansiri River Began Flowing Naturally

The National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) at the Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district announced on Saturday that there is no need for downstream residents to panic as the Subansiri River began flowing naturally again at 10.40 p.m. on Friday night.
Earlier, in a statement, the authorities of the NHPC said that out of five numbers 9.5m diameter diversion tunnels, the only diversion tunnel number one in use, has been blocked due to a landslide at about 11:30 am on October 27, 2023.
“The other four numbers of diversion tunnels had already been blocked earlier. As a result, the river flow to the downstream is highly reduced. The dam spillway bay level is 145m msl. The present river flow of 997cum/sec is being stored in the reservoir and water level of the reservoir is increasing. At 1 pm, the water level reached 139m. It is expected the water level to reach 145m by the evening and the river will again flow through the spillway to the downstream normally,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile, it was learned from reliable sources that there were no reports of casualties at the Subansiri Lower Project Site due to the landslide incident, despite erroneous rumours surfacing on social media claiming that one labour died and several others were injured at the project site.
The same was also confirmed by the concerned officials of the NHPC to Pratidin Time that there were no incidents of casualties due to the landslide.