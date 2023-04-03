Three Poachers Held With Rhino Horn In Assam's Dhemaji

Assam police on Monday apprehended three rhino poachers and seized a rhino horn from their possession in Dhemaji district.

The arrested trio has been identified as Bheem Doley, Ram Mili and Jon Pegu, all hailing from Dhokuakhana under Lakhimpur district.

Sources said that the trio was nabbed during an operation at Gogamukh area in Dhemaji.

The seized rhino horn weighs 950 grams and has a length of 8 inches, sources further informed.

Further investigation is underway.

Notably, this comes just a few days after Assam police made a breakthrough in a rhino poaching case at Kaziranga National Park (KNP) by arresting three poachers involved in it.

The poaching incident, the first one recorded this year, comes in the wake of the Assam Police’s efforts which saw the state record zero rhino deaths due to poaching in the calendar year 2022.

The arrested poachers were identified as Harun Islam (24), Rekot Ali (45) and Joban Ali (44). They were detained following a raid by Jakhalabandha police with the assistance of Jamugurihat police on April 1.

The carcass of the rhino was found inside the national park with its horn missing, pointing to a clear case of poaching.