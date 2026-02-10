Dhubri Assembly Seat Emerges As Key Battleground Ahead Of Assam Elections

With only days remaining before the Assam Assembly elections, political activity has intensified across Dhubri district in lower Assam, particularly in its five Assembly constituencies: Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Birsing Jarua and Bilasipara. Leaders and workers of major political parties have stepped up their campaign efforts, turning the district into a hub of high-stakes electoral mobilisation.

Among these, the No. 8 Dhubri Assembly constituency has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats in the state, especially following changes brought about by the recent delimitation exercise, which has significantly altered its political and demographic contours.

Dhubri, one of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies, has undergone notable restructuring after delimitation, resulting in shifts in voter composition and administrative boundaries. The constituency now shares its borders with West Bengal and Bangladesh to the west, Bangladesh and Meghalaya to the south, Goalpara, Bongaigaon and Meghalaya to the east, and Kokrajhar district and the Brahmaputra River to the north.

According to the final draft of the 2026 Special Revision of electoral rolls, the total electorate in the Dhubri Assembly constituency stands at 2,31,161 voters. Of these, 1,18,944 are male voters, and 1,12,424 are female voters. The voter composition includes approximately 53,000 Hindu voters, 1.02 lakh Deshi Muslim voters and 76,161 Miya Muslim voters, reflecting the constituency’s diverse demographic profile.

Post-delimitation, the Gauripur Development Block within the constituency has been renamed the Dharamshala Development Block, and the constituency now comprises 18 Gaon Panchayats. Notably, the Nalia and Berbhanga Village Panchayats, earlier part of the Gauripur Assembly segment, have been included in Dhubri this time.

The constituency has also absorbed around 18,000 voters from the former South Salmara Assembly segment, along with nearly 20,000 voters from the riverine areas of Majer Char and Padmer Alga. At the same time, about 10,000 voters from Madhushoul Mari Tiamari villages have been excluded, while Hindu-dominated wards of Kalahat and Kacharighat have been shifted to the Golakganj Assembly constituency.

Dhubri holds significant historical and cultural importance. The town is home to several centuries-old religious landmarks, including the Gurdwara, Panchpeer Dargah, Harisabha and Kalibari Temple, symbolising its long tradition of communal coexistence. During British rule, Dhubri served as the sub-divisional headquarters of the former Goalpara district from 1876, before being declared a separate district on July 1, 1983.

The Dhubri Municipal Board, established in 1883, currently comprises 16 wards and is governed by the BJP AGP alliance, with senior BJP leader Dr Devamoy Sannal serving as the chairperson.

At present, the Dhubri Assembly seat is held by AIUDF legislator Nazrul Hoque, who has won the constituency twice. However, with altered boundaries, a reshaped voter base and the aggressive entry of multiple political parties, the Dhubri seat is expected to witness a fiercely contested electoral battle, making it one of the key constituencies to watch in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.