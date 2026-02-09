Political Storm in Assam Over Alleged Pakistan Link of MP Gaurav Gogoi

A political firestorm erupted in Assam following allegations raised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Lok Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi's connections with Pakistan. The issue, which touches upon national security, has left the public, media, and political observers in a state of heightened scrutiny.

Pakistan is a name that evokes suspicion and caution in India. Any claim suggesting that an individual is acting as an agent for the country is taken extremely seriously. After the Chief Minister publicly addressed the matter in a press conference, alleging foreign links of a sitting MP and his wife, the people of Assam did not take the claims lightly.

Security experts and political analysts have noted that such matters involve highly sensitive intelligence and internal security mechanisms. They caution that turning these allegations into a political tool for electoral gain undermines the role of security agencies and could compromise the credibility of national institutions.

Concerns have been raised about why the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, spanning from September 10, 2025, to February 8, 2026, nearly six months, was not acted upon promptly. Questions regarding the delay in legal or administrative action have become central to the debate.

Following the Chief Minister’s press conference, protests were organised demanding action against Gaurav Gogoi, led by BJP leaders. However, observers noted that the public remains unsure about the facts amid the political theatrics surrounding the issue. Citizens are looking for straightforward answers from all parties involved.

The debate has also spilt over onto social media, where both sides have tried to shape narratives. Some platforms have witnessed aggressive attempts to label Gogoi as a Pakistani agent, while supporters have pushed back, defending him and questioning the timing and intent of the allegations. A central minister reportedly focused extensively on Gogoi-related posts on social media within the last 18 hours alone, highlighting the intense political attention the matter has drawn.

The controversy has highlighted the broader political implications, with various party leaders using the situation to consolidate influence or take opportunistic positions. Supporters of the Chief Minister insist on action against Gogoi, while others demand that Gogoi be given a chance to answer the charges and clarify the situation.

For the average citizen, the entire episode has become a political spectacle, with accusations and counterclaims dominating headlines. Even as Gogoi addressed some of the questions in his press conference at Rajiv Bhawan on February 9, 2026, the public perceives the situation as part of an ongoing political struggle rather than a simple legal or security issue.

The controversy has triggered strong emotions among the public, illustrating how sensitive topics like national security, foreign connections, and political rivalry intertwine. Observers note that the political and social discourse reflects a struggle to balance accountability, perception, and partisanship in Assam’s political landscape.