Dhubri Boat Capsize: 2 Saved, 10 Still Missing As Rescue Ops Continue

At least nine to 10 people are missing in the boat accident that took place earlier on Thursday in the Brahmaputra River near Dhubri in Assam.

The incident took place as a boat carrying passengers, capsized in the Brahmaputra after losing control due to the strong currents.

Following the incident, SDRF teams were rushed to the spot after which, they rescued two people.

According to reports, a total of 29 people were on the boat when the accident took place. The state disaster management department informed that among those on the boat, was a government servant.

Officials said that a circle officer, identified as Sanju Das. He was on the boat alongside other officials and locals.

Meanwhile, four people who were injured in the incident were rushed to the Dhubri civil hospital.

Those injured were identified as Victor Saha, Baby Begum, Ayanal Haque and Abdus Salam Sheikh.

Moreover, two teachers are among those missing in the incident. They have been identified as Hassen Ali and Hussain Ali.

Rescue operations are underway, informed SDRF.