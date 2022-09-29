Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Enters Race To Be Party's President

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he will contest the polls for party president even as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot arrived here for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi after a rebellion over his candidature to the post by MLAs in the state loyal to him.

Singh told reporters outside the AICC headquarters that he was here to collect his nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) and that he is likely to file his nomination tomorrow. "Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said.

He said that the decision to contest was solely his and he had not consulted with anybody else. "I represent myself...The time is between 11 and 3 (when he will file the nominations tomorrow)," Singh told the media persons.

On being asked whether his entering the race for the top Congress post will be a face-off against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who has also been a top contender in the race besides Shashi Tharoor, Singh asked to wait and see till October 8, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

"Wait till 8th, the date of withdrawal," the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said.

When pressed on the issue, Singh said "Why dont you take me seriously?

The veteran leader had met with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and had arrived in the national capital late Wednesday evening.

The entry of Digvijaya Singh has made the battle for the top Congress post interesting as G23 leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to file the nomination on Friday.