Dhubri Boat Capsize: Badruddin Ajmal Alleges 'Conspiracy'

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has alleged that the entire incident of boat capsize in Dhubri district of Assam was a “conspiracy” to “remove” an honest officer.

Search and rescue operations are still underway for the senior government officer who went missing after a boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River on September 29.

The missing official has been identified as Sanju Das.

After visiting the area, Ajmal said, “The entire incident may be a conspiracy to remove an honest officer and we demand that the investigators look into this angle.”

“We pray Das survives the boat capsize and recovers. But if the circle officer is not found, his family must be compensated and a government job should be provided to his kin,” he added.

A team of SDRF personnel and BSF jawans, along with locals, have rescued the 28 other people, including a few school students.

The incident reportedly took place as a boat carrying passengers, capsized in the Brahmaputra after losing control due to the strong currents.

Following the incident, SDRF teams were rushed to the spot after which, they rescued two people.