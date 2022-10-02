Dhubri Boat Capsize: Missing Circle Officer’s Body Recovered

The body of the circle officer who had been missing after the boat tragedy in Brahmaputra River in Dhubri district of Assam has been recovered on Sunday.

The body of circle officer, identified as Sanju Das was recovered near the incident spot.

Notably, a boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra on September 29.

The incident took place after the boat lost control due to the strong currents of the river.

Following the incident, relentless search and rescue operations were conducted by the SDRF to trace the missing persons.

According to sources, the engineer employed at L&T Company prevented Circle Officer Sanju Das from crossing the bridge due to which he had to take the boat.