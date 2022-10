Three persons have been arrested with arms, including a 9mm pistol, and ammunition from the Bhandari foothills area in the Wokha district of Nagaland on Saturday evening.

One among the arrested trio is reportedly an NSCN-IM cadre.

According to sources, the arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Assam Rifles.

The police has however not confirmed whether the arrested person is an NSCN cadre.