Assam: Forest Department Foils Illegal Logging in Chapar, One Held

In an anti-logging operation in Dhubri, the forest department in Chapar apprehended one timber poacher during a late-night raid inside the Sarpamari Reserve Forest on Monday.

According to reports, a team from the Shalkocha Forest Range launched a surprise operation after receiving information about the illegal felling of valuable trees in the area.

During the raid, the forest team spotted a group of timber smugglers who were allegedly cutting down precious sal trees (Shorea robusta) deep inside the reserve.

The group attempted to flee under the cover of darkness after the officials arrived. However, the team managed to capture one of the poachers, identified as Sukur Ali, a resident of Kherdubi village under Chapar.

Forest personnel also seized several logs of illegally felled sal trees along with timber-cutting equipment from the site. The arrested individual has been booked under the provisions of the Forest Act and was produced before the court as per legal procedures.

Forest officials said that timber smuggling has been an ongoing menace in the Sarpamari Reserved Forest area. Local sources allege that a well-organised network of forest criminals has been operating in the region for a long time, particularly during night hours, causing massive destruction to forest resources.

