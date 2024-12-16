Pushpa-Style Timber Smuggling Operation Exposed in Rani Forest

As Pushpa 2 continues to captivate audiences in cinemas, it seems the film has inspired real-life criminal activity.

Advertisment

In a chilling parallel to the plot of the first Pushpa movie, a truck resembling the iconic vehicle from the film was recently spotted deep inside the Rani forest, transporting smuggled timber worth lakhs of rupees.

The operation, allegedly run by notorious forest mafias Manik and Patil, mirrored the tactics seen in Pushpa, with the duo executing their crimes with remarkable precision. The truck, devoid of license plates and with all identification numbers erased, was loaded with timber in a manner strikingly similar to the illegal logging activities depicted in the film.

Sources claim the illegal timber operation has been ongoing for several months, with the criminals smuggling valuable timber from one area to another without fear of detection. Forest officials had reportedly been hesitant to act against Manik and Patil due to their influence and the threats they allegedly posed. Previous attempts to seize their vehicle were thwarted when the duo removed the truck's tyres, stalling any action.

However, their criminal activities were finally halted after a tip-off led to a nighttime raid by the Rani Forest Office. Officials successfully seized the truck, which was carrying thousands of rupees worth of timber. Both Manik and Patil were apprehended along with the vehicle.

This incident raises critical concerns about the effectiveness of government efforts to combat forest smuggling.

The question remains: will stricter measures be implemented to tackle such crimes, or will the illegal timber trade continue to flourish, Pushpa-style?