Uttarakhand Avalanche: 26 Bodies Recovered So Far

The death toll in the Uttarkashi avalanche rose to 26 after seven more bodies of trainees were recovered on Friday from Draupadi ka Danda mountain peak in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche hit a team of mountaineers on October 4 (Tuesday).

According to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), as many as 29 persons including two instructors and 27 trainees were stranded and the search and rescue operation is in progress for the search of the remaining three trainees.

"Search and Rescue operation is in progress at the disaster site. Helibome operation is on. Evacuation of dead bodies by helicopter will be done depending on the weather conditions. Search and rescue in progress for remaining 03 Trainees," the NIM said in a statement.

Personnel from various teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), the Air Force, the Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the High Altitude War School in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir have been deployed in the rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, the rescue operation was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhatwadi, Chatar Singh said that four more bodies of the trainee mountaineers were brought on Friday morning, which will be taken for post-mortem.