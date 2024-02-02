Dhubri Police Nabs Youth with Illegal Firearm, Ammo from Bilasipara

A youth was apprehended and illegal weapons were seized from his possession at Bilasipara in Dhubri district of Assam on Friday, reports said.
Reportedly, the apprehended youth has been identified as Nilsan Ali, hailing from Tilapara locality of Bilasipara.
He was apprehended with an illegal 7.65 mm pistol and four live bullets, reports added. Besides this, the police also seized a four wheeler with a licensed number plate marked as AS 17 E 8171.
The coordinated efforts of the police and locals led to the swift confiscation of both the firearm and the vehicle.
The youth is currently under police custody and he is being interrogated for relevant details into the matter, sources said.