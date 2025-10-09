Dhubri: Police Officer Sent to Jail Over Custodial Death of Youth

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tamarhat Police Station in Dhubri District, Kapil Bora, was sent to jail on Wednesday following the allegations of an assault that led to the death of a youth in police custody.

The deceased, Monohar Rai, a resident of Tamarhat village in Dhubri district, reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Sunday last week when Monohar Rai, along with Rakesh Kumar Rai visited Habibul Sheikh’s house in Dingdinga village to collect funds for Durga Puja preparations.

Habibul allegedly felt insulted by their visit and lodged a complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, OC Kapil Bora reportedly arrived at the scene and took the three men to the Tamarhat police station.

The men were allegedly beaten while in custody. Despite family members’ efforts to intervene as their health deteriorated, Monohar Rai passed away early Wednesday morning last week.

Later, Monohar Rai’s family filed a formal complaint against OC Kapil Bora, and he was reserved closed.

Following the death of the youth, legal action was taken and Kapil Bora was sent to jail this Wednesday.

