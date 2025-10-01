Custodial Death in dhubri: Villagers Accuse Police Brutality, Demand Justice

A young man from Dhubri District died in police custody on the morning of October 1.

The deceased was Monohar Rai, who belonged to Tamarhat village in Dhubri District.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when Monohar Rai, along with Rakesh Kumar Rai and Manohar Rai, went to Habibul Sheikh’s house in Dingdinga village to collect funds for Durga Puja preparations. Habibul allegedly felt insulted by their visit to collect the fund and informed the police.

After receiving the complaint, Officer-in-Charge Kapil Bora reached the scene and took the three men to the police station, where they were allegedly beaten.

Later, due to their deteriorating health, family members intervened, but Monohar Rai succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning.

One of the victims claimed that during the medical examination at Tamarhat Primary Health Centre, the doctor refused to examine them and issued reports without proper check-up.

Locals have demanded strict action against Habibul Sheikh and suspension of OC Kapil Bora.

Villagers have alleged police negligence and misconduct. The body was initially withheld from post-mortem by the locals, who demanded the immediate arrest of Habibul Sheikh and suspension of OC Kapil Bora.

