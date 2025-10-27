Dhubri Bike Rally: Youth Congress Pushes Justice for Zubeen Campaign

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress organised a massive bike rally on Monday from Bahalpur,Chapar to Bilasipara in Dhubri district demanding justice for Zubeen.

According to organisers, nearly 500 bikers participated in the rally, raising slogans demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen's death.

The rally was led by the order of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President Zubair Alam, who said the initiative was part of a statewide movement seeking accountability for Zubeen's death.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Rakibul Hussain also joined the rally and launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing the media, Hussain said:

“The Chief Minister’s statements are confusing people. He seems to be hiding something. Hearing his remarks the people of Assam now believe there is a mystery behind Zubeen’s death which the government is trying to cover up.”

Hussain further criticised the government over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place following the singer’s death, calling it “insensitive” and “unnecessary”.

He said the restrictions imposed have prevented thousands of grieving fans from paying their final tributes to the beloved artist.

The Congress MLA also condemned a controversial remark by Minister Jayanta Malla Bujarbaruah, who recently commented that “true fans of Zubeen are now coming forward.”

“This is not the time for cheap political statements. We should not politicise Zubeen Garg’s death. The focus must be on a proper investigation—nothing else.” he stated

MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury along with thousands of Congress member perticipated in the rally.

Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, who also joined the rally, responded to a question from the media regarding the Nellie murder and to submit a PIL in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Youth Congress announced that similar protest rallies and public campaigns would happpen across Assam for the justice of zubeen.

