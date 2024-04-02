2nd Illegal IPL Betting Den Busted In 4 Days In Assam's Dhubri

In a significant move against illegal betting activities related to the Indian Premier League (IPL), authorities in Assam's Tamarhat on Tuesday initiated a crackdown operation. As part of the operation, three individuals involved in IPL betting were apprehended by the law enforcement.
This comes after a similar bust by authorities recently in the Dhubri district's Gauripur during which two bookies were held with a significant amount of cash among other items seized.
During today's operation, the officials detained three youths involved in illegal betting on IPL matches. The apprehended individuals were identified as Joynal Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, and Usman Ghani alias Firoz. They were all nabbed from Hatidhura Market, a hub for such illicit activities.
According to officials, among those detained for illegal betting, Joynal Sheikh is a field coordinator for the Jal Jeevan Mission, a plan to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections. He was identified as the mastermind of the betting activities.
The crackdown signals the authorities' determination to curb illegal gambling practices, particularly those associated with high-profile sporting events like the IPL. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities work to dismantle the entire network involved in such illegal activities.
Unearthing a major illegal IPL betting den, Dhubri Police in Assam detained two bookies in a raid on March 29 which also resulted in a massive cash seizure.
Officials identified them as Taiyyab Ali and Abdul Malek, both residents of Rowa village in the Gauripur block in Assam's Dhubri.
Apart from the two bookies, the officials found and subsequently seized Rs 9.89 lakhs in cash during the raid at the den. Additionally, two uncashed cheques and a mobile phone were also seized from the scene.