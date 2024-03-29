IPL Betting Den Busted In Assam's Dhubri, 2 Bookies Held With Cash

Unearthing a major illegal IPL betting den, Dhubri Police in Assam detained two bookies in a raid on Friday which also resulted in a massive cash seizure.
With the advent of the Indian Premier League, the yearly cricketing extravaganza in the country, the police's sights are set on illegal betting rings cropping up during this time of the year.
In such a raid conducted at Rowa village in the Gauripur block in Assam's Dhubri district, officials uncovered a den of illegal betting operations related to the IPL.
Two bookies were picked up by the police during the raid. Officials identified them as Taiyyab Ali and Abdul Malek, both residents of Rowa.
Apart from the two bookies, the officials found and subsequently seized Rs 9.89 lakhs in cash during the raid at the den. Additionally, two uncashed cheques and a mobile phone were also seized from the scene
A massive network of betters on IPL has emerged in the past few days in the region and such operations will be a common occurrence, opined the officials.