7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between E-Rickshaw & Bike Amid Eid Celebrations in Dhubri

Amidst the joyous festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, a tragic incident occurred on National Highway 17 at Arearjhar locality in Chapar, Dhubri district, leaving seven individuals severely injured, including a child on Thursday.
The collision, which took place between an e-rickshaw and a bike, disrupted the Eid celebrations for these families.
According to reports, the victims, all residents of Arearjhar part 1, were en route to a relative's house to partake in Eid festivities when the accident unfolded unexpectedly. The injured, identified as Mahmuda Khatun, Badiyar Jamal, Mahimara Khatun, Naira Khatun, Rehana Parvin, Majiran Khatun, and Amina Khatun, were immediately rushed to Chapar Community Health Centre. However, due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to Bongaigaon for advanced medical treatment.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the accident occurred when the biker attempted to overtake a bus and lost control, resulting in a head-on collision with the e-rickshaw. The impact left the passengers onboard the e-rickshaw with severe injuries, including broken limbs.
The registration number of the bike involved is AS-19-T-3164, while the e-rickshaw's registration number is AS-19-ER-3715.
Meanwhile, the Chapar traffic police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, while prayers and well-wishes pour in for the swift recovery of the injured individuals amidst the somber aftermath of the Eid celebrations.