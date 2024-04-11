7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between E-Rickshaw & Bike Amid Eid Celebrations in Dhubri

According to reports, the victims, all residents of Arearjhar part 1, were en route to a relative's house to partake in Eid festivities when the accident unfolded unexpectedly. The injured, identified as Mahmuda Khatun, Badiyar Jamal, Mahimara Khatun, Naira Khatun, Rehana Parvin, Majiran Khatun, and Amina Khatun, were immediately rushed to Chapar Community Health Centre. However, due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to Bongaigaon for advanced medical treatment.