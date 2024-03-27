Assam: 2 College Students Killed In Tragic Accident In Chapar

In a horrifying incident in Assam's Chapar, a fatal accident occurred when a speeding motorcycle rammed into an electric pole killing two college students on Wednesday. The accident occurred due to a loss of control over the vehicle, leading to the collision with the electric pole.
The deceased students have been identified as Abu Syed Ahmed and Firoz Rahman, both students of a local college. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as the loss of two promising young lives has deeply saddened friends, family, and classmates.
Locals along with assistance from nearby residents, rushed to the scene to provide aid. The bodies of the victims were retrieved with the help of local authorities and taken to a nearby hospital for further procedures.
The accident highlights the importance of maintaining road safety measures and ensuring proper infrastructure maintenance to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident to determine any potential negligence or lapses in safety protocols.