Assam: 2 Killed, 4 Injured In Truck-Tempo Collision

In a major mishap, two persons were killed while four others sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck collided with two tempo vans in at Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district.
The deceased have been identified as Abdul Ajit and Mamar Ali. The identities of the injured lot are yet to be established.
Sources said that a speeding truck collided with two tempo vans near Nayahat village, leading to the fatalities. The victims were occupants of the two tempo vans.
Following the incident, local police reached the scene and the rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Recently, two persons were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Assam.
In the first case, a young woman was killed while six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Suzuki car and an Innova. The accident took place at Lakhimpur bypass. A young woman, one of the passengers, was killed on the spot in the accident, while six others injured.
Elsewhere on the same day, another person was killed and one was injured in an accident that took place in the Sonitpur district of Assam at Jamugurihat.
In the collision between a dumper and a motorcycle at Towbhanga near Jamugurihat, the pillion rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as one Rupak Hazarika.
Meanwhile, the pilot rider was injured seriously in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was identified as Nripen Hazarika.