Assam: 2 Killed In Road Mishap In Dhubri

Two people were killed on the spot after the motorcycle they were on rammed into a roadside tree in Assam's Chapar on Thursday.

As per initial reports, the incident took place last night at Salkocha block in Chapar town in the Dhubri district of Assam.

Onlookers mentioned that the two-wheeler was speeding when the riders lost control and rammed it into a tree on the side of the road causing the accident.

The two riders were killed on the spot as a result of the accident. They were identified as Debajit Roy and Paban Choudhury.

After getting information about the incident, local police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

A local of the area who witnessed the accident said, "The accident took place around midnight. The two deceased were returning home from Basanti Puja when the accident took place."

He said, "Debajit Roy and Paban Choudhury were on a motorcycle. They rammed into a tree at great speed which resulted in them dying on the spot. Both of them were employed at a brick kiln here."

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Debajit was aged 27 years old, while Paban was aged 32 years at the time of their death. Moreover, Debajit was a resident of Gourang Nagar and Paban was a resident of Agomani, according to information received.

The motorcycle that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 17 N 3158.

It may be noted that yesterday, a head-on collision between an e-rickshaw and a speeding vehicle resulted in several school students getting wounded in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The incident was reported at Indira Gandhi road wherein a speeding vehicle bearing registration number AS 01E 4732 collided head-on with an e-rickshaw that was carrying students who were on their way to appear in their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) board examinations.

Along with the students, the driver of the e-rickshaw also sustained serious injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so huge that the e-rickshaw overturned and the students were flung off their seats.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for medical attention.