Assam: 4 Held With Huge Fake Notes Consignment In Gauripur

As many as four people were detained with fake Indian currency notes in Assam's Gauripur on Saturday, officials said.
According to the police, the locals of Targhat in Gauripur which falls under the Dhubri district of Assam nabbed the accused and handed them over.
A huge consignment of fake notes was seized from the possession of the accused, the officials said, identifying them as Abdul Kalam, Javed Ali, Baharul Ali and Hussain Ali.
Meanwhile, a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS 16 G 9680 was also seized from the smugglers.
Further details are awaited.