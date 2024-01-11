Assam: Cops Seize Fake Notes, Nab 3 After Vehicle Meets With Accident
A vehicle carrying fake Indian currency notes met with an accident in Assam's Lanka on Thursday after which the smugglers were caught by police.
The incident took place as the gang were transporting the consignment of forged currency notes from Lakhimpur's Bongalmora. According to the information received, Karbi Anglong's Khatkhati Police had information of the smuggling operation.
There were three members who were part of the gang involved in producing and transporting the fake currency notes. They were in the vehicle at the time the accident took place.
Following the accident, Udali Police in Assam's Nagaon which falls under the Lanka subdivision, reached the spot and recovered the people who sustained minor injuries.
Subsequently, they seized the fake cash consignment and the vehicle and detained the trio. Officials said that the seized fake notes were worth around Rs 50 lakh.
Further details are awaited.