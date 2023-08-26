Assam: 4 Women Dead After Fatal Head-On Crash at Dhubri

Another road accident was reported in Assam on Saturday morning wherein at least four women were killed and several others were injured as a result.
The incident was reported from near Alamganj at Gauripul under Dhubri district. According to information received, a speeding Bolero vehicle collided head-on with an e-rickshaw, killing the four women on the spot. It is learned that the women were occupants of the e-rickshaw.
Meanwhile, the injured individuals were rushed to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for medical attention.
Earlier in the day, four persons were killed in two separate road accidents that occurred in Assam.
In the first instance, a couple was killed after their bike lost control and collided with a side wall at Changsari under Kamrup district.
The deceased have been identified as Jasmat Ali and Joytan Bewa. Sources informed that the duo was en route Mangaldai from Guwahati when the mishap occurred.
In a similar incident in Dima Hasao district, two bikers lost their lives after they collided with an oncoming dumper truck at Umrangso.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. The incident was reported from Umrangso-Lanka road.